WACO, Texas — Clint Zander and his Bosqueville Bulldogs have always been a powerhouse in Class 2A Division I.

This season, they are battling inexperience as they try to replace eight offensive starters, including every skill position on the football field. The expectations in Bulldog country are still to repeat as district champions and make a deep run in the playoffs.

"Our expectations never lower," said Zander. "We've got kids that have been working hard all summer. Most of them played on JV last year and we expect them to step right in."

The Bulldogs open the 2019 season with huge test, hosting rival and defending state champion Mart on August 30.



