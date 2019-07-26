OXNARD, Calif. — Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott is "late" to training camp and is now considered a non-report. Elliott is looking for a new deal with more money and is now holding out until his demands are met. The Cowboys held their conditioning run and physicals and held a team meeting Friday. Their first practice in Oxnard, California, is Saturday. Elliott did not attend any of the team's Friday activities.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks the field during an organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

AP

The Cowboys star in the backfield can be subject to fines under the guidelines of the CBA, team owner Jerry Jones said Friday.

Jones did not use the word "holdout" to describe Elliott's status. "He is ah ... he's late. We have officially reported and so he's a non-report officially," Jones said.

Elliott is still on his rookie contract and is scheduled to pay him $3.9 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020.

"Zeke" told Pro Football Talk that he was looking into plans to leave the country but the star running back did not miss a day of the voluntary offseason program or mandatory minicamp in June.