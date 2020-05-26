WACO, Texas — Fan voting for the 2020 Female and Male Athlete of the Year is still open but closes by 5:00PM on Tuesday, May 26.

If you are wanting to have your vote counted in the final vote, you still can but time is running out.

Below is a list of the 2019-2020 Big 12 Athlete of the Year candidates:

Baylor: Lauren Cox (Women’s Basketball) and Freddie Gilliespie (Men’s Basketball)

Iowa State: Cailie Logue (Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field) and Edwin Kurgat (Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field)

Kansas: Katie McClure (Soccer) and Udoka Azubuike (Men’s Basketball)

K-State: Peyton Williams (Women’s Basketball/Volleyball) and Tejaswin Shankar (Men’s Track & Field)

Oklahoma: Maggie Nichols (Gymnastics) and Jalen Hurts (Football)

Oklahoma State: Vivian Gray (Women’s Basketball) and Chuba Hubbard (Football)

TCU: Messiah Bright (Women’s Soccer) and Desmond Bane (Men’s Basketball)

Texas: Claire Adams (Women’s Swimming & Diving) and Jordan Windle (Men’s Swimming & Diving)

Texas Tech: Brittany Brewer (Women’s Basketball) and Sandy Scott (Men’s Golf)

West Virginia: Rylee Foster (Soccer) and Noah Adams (Wrestling)

The winners will be announced on the Big 12's social media platforms on Thursday, May 28.

