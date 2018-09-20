Five McLennan Community College baseball players have been selected to participate in the Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Weekend activities Sept. 21-22 at Blinn College.

Pitchers Grant Miller, Alex DeLeon and Daniel Cole will be joined by outfielder Thomas Santos and second baseman Aidan Shepardson on the Region V North Squad.

Miller, a left hander from Round Rock, recorded a 9-1 record with a save in 17 appearances on the mound with a 1.92 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 65.2 innings as a freshman. He was named the conference Co-Pitcher of the Year, a first-team all-conference selection, an NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American, and also earned a NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete second-team honor.

DeLeon, a right hander from Lago Vista, appeared in 16 games as a freshman, recording a 6-1 record with a 2.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53.0 innings. He was a second-team all-conference selection and earned a NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete first-team honor.

Killeen native Cole, recorded a 5-2 record with two saves in 18 appearances on the mound as a freshman with a 4.01 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 33.2 innings. He was a NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete third-team honoree.

Santos, from Burleson, appeared in 56 games last year, recording a .319 batting average with 15 doubles, six home runs and 52 RBIs.

Shepardson, also from Round Rock, appeared in 57 games as a freshman, recording a .278 batting average with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 33 RBIs. He was also a NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Award second-team honoree.

The Region V North squad will face the Region XIV East squad at 12:30 p.m. Friday and will take on the Region 14 South squad at 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

© 2018 KCEN