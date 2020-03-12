Flagler shines off bench as Bears beat No. 5 Illinois

Adam Flagler came off the bench less than three minutes in and wound up being the game's leading scorer.

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Flagler wasn't in Baylor's starting lineup but if you missed the first couple minutes of Wednesday's top-5 showdown, you could've been fooled.

Flagler led all scorers off the bench with 18 points Wednesday as No. 2 Baylor beat No. 5 Illinois 82-69 in the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Out-rebounded 25-18 in the first half, the Bears won the battle on the glass 39-35 and defensively contained Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn better than Illinois' first three opponents, all mid- or low-major teams.

Dosunmu finished with a season-low 18 and Cockburn a season-low 7 points, however Illini post Georgi Bezhanishvili socred 15 points of 7-of-10 shooting with four rebounds in Wednesday's affair.

BU forced a dozen Illinois turnovers Wednesday, including eight in the first half en route to the win.

What should have been Baylor's fourth-straight tough test to open the 2020-21 season was just the first after Scott Drew's recent positive COVID-19 test result forced shuffling of Baylor's schedule. The Bears' trip to the northeast with games against No. 18 Arizona State and No. 3 Villanova in Connecticut and a road game against Seton Hall was canceled.

Instead, before Drew re-joined his team in Indy, associate head coach Jerome Tang led the Bears against Louisiana and Washington in Las Vegas.