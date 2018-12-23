Tallahassee, Florida — Former Baylor assistant Kendal Briles is on the move, again.

Florida State announced the hiring of Briles as its offensive coordinator Sunday on its website. Briles spent the 2018 season in the same role for the University of Houston.

Saturday, after Houston's loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, Bruce Feldman from The Athletic reported Briles resigned his post as UH's offensive coordinator.

SOURCES: Former #Houston OC Kendal Briles is expected to become the next offensive coordinator at #FSU. https://t.co/ocpXUYGKUu — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 23, 2018

Briles had previously been linked to this job, as Willie Taggart heads into his second season at FSU.

Briles left Baylor, where he was the offensive coordinator for two seasons (2015-16), spending nine seasons on the staff in total, following the 7-6 season in 2016 under interim coach Jim Grobe. Briles is the son of former Baylor head coach, Art, who was fired in June 2016 for his alleged role in the sexual assault scandal which rocked the Baylor campus.

