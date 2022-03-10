FNL Game of the Week | Marlin vs Crawford

The Marlin Bulldogs will battle the Crawford Pirates in Week 7

CRAWFORD, Texas — In our KCEN FNL Game of the Week, the Marlin Bulldogs will travel to take on the Crawford Pirates.

These are the only two district-perfect remaining teams in District 8-2A Division I. Entering this week, Dave Campbell's Texas Football ranks the Pirates as the third best team in 2A Division I, behind Timpson and Hawley.

The Pirates are a perfect 5-0 to begin the season and have swept the first two games of their district schedule thus far. They are coming off a 48-7 blowout of Valley Mills which came a week after shutting out Rosebud-Lott 35-0.

The Bulldogs are just 2-3 with both of those wins coming in district play after a tough non-district slate. They have allowed just seven points over the last two weeks, beating Bosqueville 41-0 and Moody 61-7. The Bulldog team that went to a state semi-final seems to be coming on at the right time this season.

Last year, these two teams played in December with Marlin winning 26-6.

Matt Lively will be LIVE from Pirate Stadium with Crawford head coach Greg Jacobs at 6 p.m. Friday and with the winning coach and team during Friday Night Lights at 10 p.m for a trophy presentation.