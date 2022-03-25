Baylor Guard Cryer announces foot surgery and expected return

LJ Cryer announced Friday he had surgery to repair stress fractures in both feet.

WACO, Texas — Baylor Guard LJ Cryer expects to be ready for the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Friday, Cryer posted on social media a lengthy statement reading, in part, "The good news is I recently had surgery to repair stress fractures in both feet, and I expect to be back in plenty of time for next season."

Cryer missed 13 of Baylor's final 14 games this season, playing just 15 minutes in that stretch during the Bears' loss at Texas Tech on February 16th.

Cryer finished tied as Baylor's second-leading scorer in the 2021-22 season, averaging 13.5 points per game. He was also led the team in three-point field goal percentage, among players who appeared in ten or more games, shooting 46.8 percent from deep.