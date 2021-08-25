Childhood friends to gridiron coaches: Football is a family affair on the Gatesville High coaching staff

Family and football go hand-in-hand and that is especially true at Gatesville High School.

Luke Howard, a Gatesville graduate, is entering his third year as the head coach of the Hornets. His dad was a coach there for 18 years and coached on the 2001 state championship team.

“It’s home, anytime you can come home, it just means more," Howard said. "It’s a special place.”

When Howard assembled his staff, it was important to keep the town's and his roots present.

He hired his childhood best friend and best man in his wedding Aaron Hunter as the team's defensive coordinator. Aaron's brother, Jacob, was another hire, taking over as the offensive coordinator. All three have Gatesville in their blood, and all three bring a brotherly love to the field.

“A lot of good NCAA fights at the house, it’s been awesome, and now we get to come out here and do it in real life, it’s good, it's fun," Jacob Hunter said.

Aaron Hunter said that he and Howard became friends in the sixth grade when his family moved to Gatesville and the rest is pretty much history.

"We went to high school together, to college together, were in each other’s wedding, so we’ve known each other a long time and that friendships grown over the years,” Aaron Hunter said.

Their love for each other can be seen through their competitiveness, something that their players can easily pick up on.

"I think probably any coaching staff is really competitive with each other, but I think it’s amped up a little more when you’ve got brothers facing off everyday and it keeps us all sharp and it makes us all better and so it’s a lot of fun and we really do pull the best out of each other every day," Howard said.

The head ball coach is happy to have these two by his side to coach the Hornets, and even more appreciative that they have been there for the big moments.

“We had a rough first season here my first year, we got our first win last year, so getting to share that with those guys on the sideline was obviously special."

They all share a common goal: To get Gatesville back to the program it once was. The state championship rings from 20 years ago aren't as bright as they used to be, and these three lifelong friends don't want more time to pass by.

“To come home and do it, and take a program here and try to take it to the next step and do it together, it’s a lot of fun," Aaron Hunter said.

The Hornets went 4-6 overall in Howard's first full year as the coach. In 2019, he took over as an interim head coach midway through the year, a season where they went winless.