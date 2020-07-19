Football returns to Waco, but just for one day

The first football event in Texas this summer was at Waco's Parkview Christian Academy on Saturday.

WACO, Texas — For years, 11-man football schools in Texas have turned to 7-on-7 for summer development.

But 6-man schools were always stuck with the choice of playing up to try it or sticking to the weight room.

"There was never a really big event for 6-on-6 schools," Parkview Christian Academy head football coach and athletic director Josh Hayes said. "So, it was one of those things where (Vanguard head coach Luke Pilant) said, 'Y'all are centrally located, you've got a really nice facility, what if we try to do something for 6-on-6 guys?' And, I thought it was a great idea."

Saturday, Parkview Christian Academy in Waco played host to a 6-on-6 touch football tournament. With the controversial Battle For Texas 7-on-7 tournament canceled, it was the first football event in Texas this summer.

Nine teams, from as far away as three hours, took part in the first-time event.

But, Hayes said the City of Waco only approved it with precautions in place:

bleachers closed to encourage spreading out in lawn chairs

anyone roaming had to wear a mask

only pre-packaged food at the concession stand

no sharing water bottles

inside bathrooms closed

hand sanitizer widely available

"We asked the teams to stay in their areas and screen all of their players," Hayes said. "I have all the documentation from every school screening their players."

And knocking the rust off was nice, sure. But more than that, Saturday was a welcome distraction.

After Friday's announcement from TAPPS delaying the start of fall sports, so much uncertainty loomed for the UIL, TCAF and TCAL schools on Pacer Field.

But, Saturday, that didn't matter.

"I've got eight seniors on a team of 11 next year," Hayes said. "I don't want those seniors thinking that their senior season is going to get canceled today. If they can not be distracted by their senior season possibly not happening, then we've done our job for today."

Because for one day and one day only, at least for now, high school football was back in Texas under the hot July sun.