Baylor prepares to face 13th ranked Oklahoma after big win over K-State

The Bears will travel to Norman to face OU, after a come from behind victory instills confidence within the team

WACO, Texas — Baylor started its 2019 season with nine straight victories. Now the Bears are looking to put together two wins for the first time this year.

Baylor (2-5) is coming off a heart-stopping win over Kansas State on Saturday that consisted of clawing back from a nine-point deficit twice and winning on a 30-yard field goal as time expired.

Head Coach Dave Aranda said Saturday's win was a shot of confidence his team needed and hopes the momentum from it will carry into their final two games.

While the excitement of the win carries on the Bears have No. 13 Oklahoma standing in their way of winning back to back games. OU has the highest-scoring offense in the Big 12 and despite starting off conference play with two straight losses, has won its last five in a row.

Aranda said QB Spencer Rattler is playing at an elite level, and commends Sooners Coach, Lincoln Riley, for putting together an offense that best suits him. Rattler leads the Big 12 in passing yards with 2319, while Brewer is three spots behind with 1627. Both QB's have thrown six interceptions on the season so far, but Baylor's defense can feed off that having nine total picks this season.

One of the Bear's main focuses this week according to Aranda is improving on reads, "OU is very confident on offense there is a lot of misdirection, we need to get better with our eyes," Aranda said. "I thought that was suspect in the last game we played so our improvement on that is going to be a critical part of that."

The Bears' big win 32-31 over K-State allowed for senior quarterback Charlie Brewer and redshirt sophomore kicker John Mayers to receive Big12 Player of the Week honors.

Brewer was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after he threw for a season-best 349 yards on 31-of-39 passing for a career-high completion percentage of 79.5 percent, to go along with two passing touchdowns and a career-high 23 carries for 56 yards and a season-best two scores on the ground in the victory.

Mayers was tabbed the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after he knocked through the game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired to seal the come-from-behind victory for the Bears. The kick was the second game-winner of his career, with his first coming back on Sept. 28, 2019, vs. Iowa State from 38 yards out with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.