Mexia ISD names Defensive Coordinator as new Interim Head Coach

This announcement comes after Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brady Bond resigned.

Mexia Independent School District (MISD) named their new Interim Head Football Coach for the upcoming season, Aug. 22, according to the MISD official Twitter.

According to school officials, Aaron Nowell will be the Interim Head Football Coach for the 2021-2022 season. Officials say "athletic director duties are being shared by secondary principals."

Previously, Nowell was the Defensive Coordinator at MISD.

Recently, MISD announced that its Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brady Bond resigned effective immediately Aug. 20.

The Mexia Police Department has reportedly opened an "inquiry into the facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation."