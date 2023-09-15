Morning Playbook | Lake Belton Broncos vs. Shoemaker Grey Wolves tonight

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — DISTRICT SHOWDOWN

In today’s Morning Playbook, we’re already in week four of the Friday Night Lights!

Our Game of the Week is a big-time district showdown between Lake Belton and Shoemaker.

You’ll get to watch Texas Tech latest recruit, five-star Micah Hudson, and the Broncos fight for their first district win tonight on 6 News!

BAYLOR HOPES TO BOUNCE BACK

Baylor is looking to get their first win of the season tomorrow.

The Bears host the LIU Sharks, ahead of their Big 12 test against UT next week.

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson has the opportunity to shake off from the pressure in last week’s debut against Utah.

COWBOYS’ NEW MENU

The Dallas Cowboys play their home opener against the Jets on Sunday, and if you’re planning to be in attendance you’ll be in for a treat!

The team unveiled the new food items that will be available at AT&T Stadium.