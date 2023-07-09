Morning Playbook | The NFL season is here, kickoff begins today!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — NFL SEASON BEGINS

In today’s Morning Playbook, grab your remote and popcorn because the 104th season of the NFL kicks off tonight!

The reigning champions, Kansas City Chiefs, take on the Detroit Lions at home.

You can watch that game on channel 6 with kickoff scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

ASTROS SWEEP RANGERS

In Arlington, the Rangers’ hopes of finishing at the top of the AL West are going away quickly.

The Astros completed the sweep last night to take over the first seed in the conference.

Jose Abreu led the night for Houston with a grand slam and a three-run homer, as he added to the 12 to 3 final score.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL HISTORY

Women’s college basketball history is made!

LSU’s Kim Mulkey is set to become the highest paid women’s college basketball coach ever.