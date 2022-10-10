Texas has the most NFL players for 2022, study says. What cities are they coming from?

There are 13 Lone Star cities in total that are ranked or tied for the top 21 NFL player hometowns.

TEXAS, USA — The love of football lies deep in the heart of Texas, and it shows.

A study by BeenVerified.com says we're the No. 1 state that's home to 2022 NFL players. The Lone Star State raised almost 300 players taking the field this year.

Texas tops the list, followed by California (288), Florida (271), and Georgia (213).

Where in Texas are these 298 players coming from?

This study names multiple cities with the most players, but they're all practically competing for the Top 21 ranking.

Houston ties with Miami for the top player hometowns across the U.S. The study says they're home for 38 NFL players each.

Dallas is No. 6 on the national list with 23 players calling it home.

Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio are three of the four states tying for spot 16. Each city is home for 10 current NFL athletes.

Arlington's right behind them with 9 players, tying with seven other cities for No. 17. Seven players from Allen have the city fighting with six other towns for 19th place. DeSoto and Plano each have 6 NFL athletes, pitting them against 12 other cities to take 20th place.

There's basically a tournament for the last spot in the ranking. This list ends with 30 cities listed as No. 21, but Texas has a pretty good advantage with four cities -- Beaumont, Frisco, Garland and Humble.

Bonus: Top Texas high schools for NFL players

The Lone Star State also tops the list for the number of NFL players' high schools, according to the study.

Based on players that were listed as active in July, 336 players are Texas high school alumni. Florida is second with 295, followed by 285 from California.

The high school breakdown lists alma maters that had five current NFL players graduate. Allen High School ranked fourth with 11 alumni. DeSoto HS gets a piece of seventh place for graduating six 2022 players.

Atascocita High in Humble and Lake Travis High in Travis County are two of nine schools that take eighth place with five alumni each.

The study includes several more reasons why Texas is the MVP when it comes to the NFL. Check out the number of Lone Star cities named as the top quarterback hometowns, top towns since 1920 and much more.