Temple's Quentin Johnston scores in collegiate debut

The star wideout had just two receptions in his debut, but the second one went for points.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Temple High School alumnus Quentin Johnston made history at TCU in December 2019.

That's when he flipped his commitment to the Horned Frogs from Texas, making him the second highest-rated commit in Gary Patterson's tenure leading TCU.

Fast forward to Saturday, after TCU's 2020 season opener was delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the locker room which forced its Sept. 11 game against SMU to be postponed, Johnston got on to the field.

In the second quarter of TCU's game against Iowa State, Matthew Baldwin connected with the freshman on a 27-yard touchdown as he took a massive hit. Johnston shed a would-be tackler and made his way in to the end zone to tie the game at 7-7 with 6:37 until the half.

It was Johnston's second collegiate reception, after he caught a 13-yard ball on 3rd & 15 on the final play of the first quarter.

Those would be his only catches of the day, totaling 50 yards and a score in TCU's 37-34 loss to Iowa State.