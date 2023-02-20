Which XFL rules should the NFL adopt? Ranked from best to worst

The XFL's rule changes include 4th-and-15 conversions to keep the ball, tiered extra points, kickoff overhauls and alternating possession in overtime.

SEATTLE — In an ambitious quest to satiate fans across the country, the XFL is aiming to provide year-round joy for those that need their football fix.

While the quality of football won't ever reach the NFL's peak, the most interesting part of the XFL is its experimentation.

The XFL will, effectively, serve as a football incubator with several innovative rule changes to set the league apart from the NFL.

But which XFL rule changes should the NFL actually adopt? Let's start with the best rule changes the NFL should consider.

XFL's change: 4th-and-15 conversion to keep the ball

What is the rule? In the fourth quarter only, XFL teams have the option to try a 4th-and-15 conversion from its own 25-yard line to retain possession following a score. The downside is that if the team does not convert the 4th-and-15, the opposing team will have possession at the spot.

Teams can try a traditional onside kick at any time during the game, however.

Why the NFL should try it, too: The onside kick is an ineffective and anti-climatic wrinkle in the 4th quarter of NFL games. In 2020, the NFL even tinkered with its onside kicking rules by limiting defenders in the "setup zone" to increase the success rate of the play. Before the change, just 4% of onside kicks were successfully recovered. It hasn't really improved in the years since. In theory, the onside kick should be one of the most exciting plays in the sport and be the ultimate equalizer when teams need it most. In reality, the onside kick functions as an antiquated "Hail Mary" type play that reduces the endgame drama to zero.

The XFL's change would elevate the drama of the game's most exciting quarter and give its fans reason to tune into the final moments of each game -- even if the deficit seems insurmountable. The cost of failing a 4th-and-15 conversion is high, too, creating a single play with a ton of stakes.

On a scale of 1-10, how great would this change be for the NFL? 150 out of 10. Can we start this tomorrow?

XFL's change: Tiered extra points

What is the rule? XFL teams have three scoring options for extra points, worth one, two and three points, respectively. A 1-point extra point try starts at the 2-yard line; a 2-point extra point try starts at the 5-yard line; and a 3-point extra point try starts at the 10-yard line. The defense is rewarded the same amount of points if the unit returns the ball for a touchdown. Kicking is not an option for any of the extra points, either.

Why the NFL should try it, too: The NFL's extra point system needs some serious overhauling. While it's nice that more teams are trying for 2-point conversions, the entire setup seems tale and rigid.

The XFL's system, however, creates real decisions for each team and serves as an important strategic element for teams trailing late in the games. Coupled with the XFL's 4th-and-15 conversion rule, an 18-point deficit is merely a touchdown, successful 3-point conversion and 4th-and-15 conversion away from setting up a dramatic conclusion with the trailing team having a shot at tying the game. (While that seems like a mouthful, it's actually a possibility! The St. Louis Battlehawks scored a late touchdown, converted a 4th-and-15 conversion and ended up coming back from behind in the late moments to beat the San Antonio Brahmas in XFL's opening weekend.) Don't we all want games that feel important the entire time?



On a scale of 1-10, how great would this change be for the NFL? 10 out of 10, no notes.

XFL's change: Kickoff overhaul

What is the rule? Each team begins the kickoff five yards apart, with 10 players on the kicking team starting at the opponent's 35-yard line. Ten players on the returning team start at its own 30-yard line. The kicker and returner are the only players that can move until the returner has touched the ball or the ball has been on the ground for three seconds, according to the XFL's rule book.

Why the NFL should try it, too: The impetus behind the XFL's overhauling of the kickoff system is two-fold. For one, it improves player safety because it eliminates the running start that can lead to jarring collisions, concussions and serious injuries during kickoffs.

The second reason is from a gameplay standpoint because the XFL found just 38% of kickoffs were returned during the 2022 NFL season. In the XFL's abbreviated 2020 season, 97% of kickoffs were returned.

On a scale of 1-10, how great would this change be for the NFL? 9 out of 10. The kickoff should be a fun play in football, but the NFL's current rules ensure nothing (almost ever) happens. And when something does happen on a kickoff, the risk for players' health skyrockets. The XFL's change addresses both issues.

XFL's change: Overtime

What is the rule? If a game heads to overtime, the XFL gives each three attempts from the opponent's 5-yard line. The teams simply alternate attempts -- offense, then defense, and repeat -- and each successful conversion is worth two points. If the teams are tied after three attempts, the teams keep trying until a winner is decided.

Why the NFL should try it, too: While the NFL's overtime has improved a tad in recent years, the current system can still be tinkered with.

On a scale of 1-10, how great would this change be for the NFL? 8 out of 10. Yes, mostly because XFL's system would ensure there were no ties like the Commanders vs. Giants last year. The two teams were gassed, played uninspiring football for 10 minutes and gave fans nothing to show for it. Overtime should be fun. Let's make it fun.

XFL's change: Double forward pass

What is the rule? The double-forward pass rule means teams can complete two forward passes on a single play. While that may seem kooky, let me explain. This can only happen if the first forward pass occurs behind the line of scrimmage, so teams can't get completely wacky. Once the ball has passed the line of scrimmage, no forward passes are allowed, similar to the NFL's rules.

Why the NFL should try it, too: The double forward pass rule adds another way for NFL offenses to find creative ways to incorporate its skill players.

On a scale of 1-10, how great would this change be for the NFL? 7 out of 10. Why not? It's not a resounding yes, but it would be intriguing to encourage offensive geniuses like Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan to diagram plays with the intent of a second forward pass to really mess with the defense.

XFL's change: Instant replay

What is the rule? The XFL is also introducing a first-of-its-kind, centralized "command center" for instant replay review and officiating led by Dean Blandino, Vice President of Officiating and Playing Rules Innovation. The fully cloud-based instant replay program offers live integration during replay reviews and oversight of officiating discrepancies during all 43 XFL games, the league said in a press release.

Why the NFL should try it, too: Because the NFL's instant replay system is convoluted and, more importantly, takes way too much to resolve during games.

On a scale of 1-10, how great would this change be for the NFL? Should the NFL actually try it though? 5/10. The XFL appears to be making positive changes to instant replay, but it's a double-edged sword. Yes, fans want the correct calls, but the rise in instant play across American professional sports has come at the cost of game flow and time. Sometimes we don't need eight camera angles and four replay officials analyzing the play in super slo-mo to enjoy the sport. Human error will always be a part of the game and we've perhaps gone too far the other way to correct it.