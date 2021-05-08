Former Baylor assistant Bill Brock to be honored in October

It'll be the second honor Baylor's longtime women's basketball assistant coach received in 2021.

DURANT, Oklahoma — Longtime Baylor assistant women's basketball coach Bill Brock will receive yet another honor.

His alma mater, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, has announced Brock will be one of three alumni to be honored during the school's homecoming weekend in October.

Brock, a Durant native and 1976 Southeastern grad, started his collegiate coaching career at rival East Central University in Ada following a short stint as a boys basketball coach at Durant High School.

Brock won 371 games in 13 seasons as the head women's basketball coach at Grayson College in Denison, Texas, where the court was named after him in 2019.

He spent 18 seasons alongside Kim Mulkey in Waco, serving as her associate head coach for 15 years and playing an enormous role in Baylor's three women's basketball national championships in 2005, 2012 and 2019.