WACO, Texas — Former Baylor offensive line coach George DeLeone has died, the school announced Tuesday.
DeLeone was a part of Matt Rhule's final staff at Temple and followed him to Waco to be his offensive line coach at Baylor. After the 2017 season, an injury forced DeLeone to switch in to an off-field role.
DeLeone's coaching career spanned from 1970-2019, starting at Southern Connecticut State, where he was head coach from 1976-79. He also had NFL stints with the Chargers, Dolphins and Browns.
DeLeone's former players at Baylor took to social media to share their condolences with his family.
DeLeone was 73 years old.