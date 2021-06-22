Former Baylor guard Butler held out of on-court activities by panel, Report says

CHICAGO — Former Baylor guard Jared Butler will be held out of on-court activities indefinitely.
Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Butler was referred to the NBA's Fitness-to-Play panel for health concerns.
Butler was reportedly diagnosed with a heart condition upon committing to Alabama but was cleared upon transferring to Baylor. Once in Waco, he shine in 94 games over three seasons en route to the 2021 national championship, where he was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player.
Butler had been given first-round grades by seemingly every mock draft, and some are keeping him there.
The 2021 NBA Draft is July 29th.