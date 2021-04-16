Former Baylor guard dies in single-vehicle car accident in Wise County

Nelson Haggerty played with the Bears from 1991 to 1995. He was 47 years old.

WISE COUNTY, Texas — The Baylor community is mourning the death of one of its own alum on Friday. Nelson Haggerty, Baylor's former basketball point guard in the early 90s, died in a single-vehicle crash near Decatur, Texas. He was 47.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Haggerty died after he veered off the road and crashed into a culvert on Highway 380 near Decatur around 2:30 a.m.

"Our hearts hurt for Nelson's family, our men's basketball family, the UNT community and everyone Nelson positively impacted during his life and career," said University of North Texas Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker. "Nelson had many special gifts and talents. He was full of positive energy and encouragement, and he will be missed dearly. Please keep the Haggerty family and our UNT basketball family in your thoughts and prayers."

Haggerty was Baylor basketball's standout point guard from 1991 to 1995 and still holds all-time assists record.

He also returned to Waco earlier this week to participate in Tuesday's parade celebrating the Baylor Bears men's basketball National Championship win.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Baylor alum and @MeanGreenMBB assistant coach Nelson Haggerty 🙏



RIP @CoachHagg12 pic.twitter.com/t1KSEeouiC — Baylor Basketball (@BaylorMBB) April 16, 2021