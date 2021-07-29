x
Former Baylor guard Mitchell selected ninth overall to the Kings

Former Baylor guard Davion Mitchell was chosen ninth in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Sacramento Kings.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Baylor guard Davion Mitchell was selected ninth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Sacramento Kings.

Mitchell, who has been given the nickname "Off Night," helped lead the Bears to their first NCAA National Championship in program history. Mitchell averaged 14 points per game and led the Big 12 Conference in assists. 

The 6'2" junior shot 44% from three-point range and 51% from the floor. 

Mitchell was named the 2021 National Defensive Player of the Year and played in all 94 games during three-year collegiate career, recording 80-14 career record (26-8 at Auburn, 54-6 at Baylor). 

Credit: AP
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates beating Arkansas 81-72 after an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

    

