Former Baylor guard Jared Butler given greenlight to play in NBA

The NBA’s fitness-to-play panel medically cleared Butler to play in the NBA.

WACO, Texas — The NBA's fitness-to-play panel has medically cleared former Baylor guard Jared Butler to play in the NBA. This comes after Butler was held out of on-court activities due to health concerns in mid-June.

Butler was reportedly diagnosed with a heart condition upon committing to Alabama but was cleared upon transferring to Baylor. The potential first round draft pick posted on Twitter Saturday evening, "I am fully healthy and cleared to play in the NBA! Out of an abundance of care, the NBA is incredibly thorough in vetting the health of every player during the pre-Draft process and throughout our careers."

Once in Waco, he shined in 94 games over three seasons en route to the 2021 national championship, where he was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

The 2021 NBA Draft will take play Thursday, July 29 at the Barclays center in Brooklyn.

I am fully healthy and cleared to play in the NBA! Out of an abundance of care, the NBA is incredibly thorough in vetting the health of every player during the pre-Draft process and throughout our careers. I am forever grateful that their comprehensive and strict health analysis — Jared Butler (@J_Hooper11) July 17, 2021