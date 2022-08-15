Former Baylor QB Bohanon named starter at South Florida

The Baylor transfer will start for his new team in Week 1.

TAMPA, Fla. — When USF kicks off its football season, it will feature a bit of familiarity for Baylor fans.

Monday, South Florida announced former Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon as its starting quarterback for the 2022 college football season.

Bohanon threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games as the starter for Baylor in 2021, including a season high 336 against West Virginia.

Bohanon was in a QB battle with Blake Shapen, before reports surfaced after the Spring Game that the Bears were turning to Shapen as QB1 in 2022. Bohanon soon entered the transfer portal.

At Big 12 Media Days, Aranda described the decision as "extremely tough" and said he has pictures in his home of his kids posing with Bohanon.

Bohanon also ran for 323 yards and 9 TDs in the 2021 season, including a season-high 107 in the Bears' Nov. 13th win over Oklahoma.

He now takes over for a USF team which went 2-10 last season, scoring just over 23 points per game. The Bulls open the season at home against BYU on Sept. 3rd.

Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is set for 3 p.m. central time.