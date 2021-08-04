Former Baylor star Gillespie signs with Raptors

Freddie Gillespie signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

TORONTO, ON — A former Baylor Bear is reportedly getting his shot at the NBA. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Toronto Raptors would sign former Baylor star Freddie Gillespie to a 10-day contract.

Gillespie started all 15 games for the G-League's Memphis Hustle, averaging 10.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game during the G-League's single-site season.

Gillespie played two seasons at Baylor, including the Bears' historic 2019-20 season. He averaged 7.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in green and gold.

His time in Waco came after he transferred from Div. III Carleton College.

The Raptors are five games back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, as of Wednesday.