Former Baylor stars Smith, Egbo return to Texas for WNBA preseason

NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo suited up for the Indiana Fever in their final preseason game against the Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas — Less than 100 miles away from the Ferrell Center, NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo made their return to the Lone Star State.

The two former Baylor national champions were playing in a WNBA preseason game for the Indiana Fever. Smith was drafted second overall and Egbo was drafted 10th overall.

They were taking on the Dallas Wings, ultimately losing 101-89. Both players started for the Fever and played over 20 minutes.

Egbo put up 11 points and 9 rebounds. Smith was the second-leading scorer for the Fever, scoring 19 points on 66 percent shooting.

Final roster spots will be announced this week. With just 11 spots available, not even first round picks are guaranteed spots.

"It's the pros, the best of the best compete here, I'm just trying to prove I belong here and taking it one day at a time," Egbo said.

The two have leaned on each other, moving away from Waco to Indianapolis.

"Always coming into something new with someone you know is a great feeling," Smith said.

Wish I was there!!! Big 12 meetings in PHX instead! Go @NaLyssaSmith @QueenEgbo_ https://t.co/hmLthNEKtc — Nicki Collen (@NickiCollen) May 2, 2022

The regular season will begin on Friday. Smith is trying to stay focused, saying the WNBA is played at a faster pace than college.