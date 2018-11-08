On Saturday, Andrew Billings returned to Baylor to receive his college degree.

The former Waco High Lion was selected in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft, after just three years at Baylor.

Billings has spent the past two summers in Waco, finishing up the 12 hours he needed in order to earn his bachelor degree in communications with a minor in business.

Billings said Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis encouraged him to take a break from training camp so he could walk across the stage at Baylor's August commencement.

"It was important, I came here for a reason, to get my degree," Billings said. "It's just as big as anything in my whole life. This is a point in my life where I get to move on and accomplish a goal that I set for myself."

