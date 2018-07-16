The UMHB Crusaders will be without the quarterback who helped lead them to their second straight Stagg Bowl appearance.

Carl Robinson III has recently transferred to Trinity Valley Community College.

The former Ellison quarterback played in 11 games as a freshman, starting seven of them. He finished the year 112 of 178 with eight picks and ten touchdowns. He also rushed for 198 yards on 92 carries with four touchdowns.

Robinson III hopes to transfer to a Division I school after his sophomore season at TVCC.

