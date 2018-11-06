Former McLennan men’s golfer Richie Ramsay will be in the field when Round One of the 118th U.S. Open Championship begins Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. The Aberdeen, Scotland, native will tee off just after noon, Central time, with Noah Goodwin and Kenny Perry of the United States. Ramsay qualified for the third U.S. Open of his professional career after finishing tied for third at the Walton Heath Golf Club sectional on the European Tour. He turned professional in 2007 previously competed in the U.S. Open in 2007 and 2017. Live TV coverage of the tournament will be available on Fox and FS1.

© 2018 KCEN