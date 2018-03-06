The 2018 MLB Draft starts on Monday and former Robinson pitcher Braxton Ashcraft has a good chance of hearing his name called in the first few rounds.

Ashcraft is currently listed as the No. 65 prospect in the draft according to MLB.com.

MLB.com has also labeled Ashcraft as one of the "biggest risers" mainly due to his 94 mph fastball that he was throwing during Robinson's recent playoff run.

Ashcraft helped lead the Rockets to the state tournament in 2016 and 2017.

The 6'5, 195 lb right-handed pitcher signed with the Baylor Bears in November.

"As of right now, I'm going to Baylor, I'm a Baylor Bear. Were going to go and try to win a national championship. That's my mindset," Ashcraft said.

The former Robinson Rocket added that if a team came calling, offering the right amount of money, there's a possibility that he would forgo Baylor.

Ashcraft says he's trying not to focus too much on Monday. He says the fact that he has two great options either way, eases his mind.

