Former UMHB athletic director to re-assume role

Randy Mann will pivot back to his former role in Belton at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

BELTON, Texas — UMHB will have a new athletic director in the 2023-24 school year, in a "Meet the new boss, same as the old boss," moment.

Tuesday, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced former AD Randy Mann will transition back in to the role at the end of the Spring 2023 semester, when current AD Mickey Kerr plans to move to Arizona for family reasons.

Mann spent the past 18 months as the athletic department's Manager for Athletic Events after first being named to the AD role in May 2012.

"These past 18 months have allowed me to recharge my batteries and I am looking forward to serving our coaches and staff in the athletic department," Mann said in a statement.

During Mann's first stint as AD, UMHB won its first football national championship, it won women's golf team and individual national championships and the athletic department won 17 American Southwest Conference championships.

During that eight-year stint, six different athletic programs in Belton advanced to at least the Round of 16 in their respective NCAA Championships.