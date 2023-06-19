Former UMHB coach Mark Morefield finds new landing spot, again

Mark Morefield will now head to the junior college ranks and take over at Ranger College.

RANGER, Texas — Former UMHB women's basketball coach Mark Morefield has found a new landing spot for the second time this spring.

Monday, Morefield confirmed to 6 Sports he is the new women's basketball coach at Ranger College, a junior college about 80 miles west of Fort Worth.

Morefield was hired at Dallas Christian College earlier in the spring, but will head to Ranger instead.

Morefield was let go from UMHB in January, during his 8th season leading the Crusaders' women's team, after video surfaced of him swearing repeatedly during a team huddle. In a statement following the incident, Morefield apologized and said the incident came shortly after a player tore her ACL.

At the time, UMHB was 13-4 overall with an 8-2 American Southwest Conference record. He guided the team to its first three NCAA Tournaments, making the Sweet 16 each time.

UMHB has since hired former Sul Ross coach Katie Novak-Lenoir to lead the Cru after she spent one season at Div. II Hawaii Pacific.