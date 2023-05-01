Former UMHB women's basketball coach hired at new school

Mark Morefield will serve as the women's basketball coach at Dallas Christian College.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A familiar face in central Texas college basketball has a new coaching job.

Former Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball coach Mark Morefield has been hired to the same role at Dallas Christian College, a small school to the north of downtown Dallas.

Morefield was the head coach at UMHB in Belton from 2015 to 2023, guiding the Crusaders to the Sweet 16 in each of its only three NCAA Tournament berths (2019, 2020, 2022).

He was dismissed in January after video surfaced of Morefield repeatedly swearing at players during a team huddle. In a statement after the incident, Morefield called it, "Out of character."

Prior to taking over at UMHB, Morefield was on Scott and Homer Drew's staffs at Valparaiso and Baylor until 2011. He spent a season as a scout for the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League and a short period as a local high school coach.

DCC is in the National Christian College Athletics Association (NCCAA) and is coming off a 6-18 record in the 2022-23 season.

"I would like to thank Mr. (Gregg) Mucerino, Dr. (Marshall) Dunbar and Dr. (Brian) Smith for this opportunity to be a part of the Dallas Christian College family and to lead the women's basketball program," Morefield said in a statement. "Dallas Christian College is in exciting times with its vision to help young adults grow and be prepared for life. Our women's basketball program wants to be a part of that growth and bring a sense of excitement to Dallas Christian College."