'No one loves their hometown more than Kenrich does' | Former University HS standout and OKC Thunder star holds youth basketball camp in Waco

On Friday, July 21, Kenrich Williams held his second annual youth basketball camp at University High School to give back to the community that built him.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Every kid imagines playing basketball with their favorite NBA star growing up, and on July 21, those hopes became a reality for 300 young athletes at University High School.

Born and raised in Waco, current OKC Thunder standout Kenrich Williams spent many nights battling on the hardwood at University.

After making it to the NBA and finally living out his dream, Williams now feels it's time to give back to the community that built him.



"Being able to do something like this is far better than scoring points and winning games. To be able to impact the kids like this, it's so much fun to me," Williams said.

Williams went from wearing the purple at University to repping the TCU Horned Frogs and is now making noise with the OKC Thunder.

But no matter what, Williams always finds a way back to Waco.

"For me to kind of be here in this position to be able to do it, it's such a blessing. I'm so grateful to be in this position to be able to help the kids out," Williams said. "I was once them and a lot of the kids you never know like, what's going on at home and stuff. So, just to be able to get here and have some fun today, it means a lot to me."

Williams' love for Waco spreads beyond the community. It has even made its way to Oklahoma City.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault drove 5 hours to see it for himself.

"No one loves their hometown more than Kenrich does," Daigneault said. "So, I've heard a lot about Waco. I've heard a lot about University High School. So, I'm excited to get here and support him. Seeing the impact it's having in the community is very cool."

It's the kind of impact Williams has always had, even during his days as a Trojan.

"Kenrich is one of the most humble people you will ever meet. He's never big on the flashy stuff. He's always real humble," Ricardo Felix, Williams' former assistant basketball coach and current head coach at University High School. "And, I think that had a lot to do with him growing up in Waco, you know, and he's just a real down-to-earth guy that's willing to do anything to help the community and help people."

For Williams, the kids always come first. The best part about the second annual youth basketball camp is that it's completely free.

"When I was growing up, I didn't have this," Williams said. "For the kids in the community, I think it's big for them just to be able to have something free. I feel like this is how it should be."

It was a day of drills, layups, kids facing off against their favorite NBA player and even scoring on him ... a bucket one kid will never forget.

"It's easy to just write a check and tell the staff with the campers to do everything, but it's about being hands-on," Williams said. "It's about letting the kid see you. And that does something to them and like, I don't know what it does, but it does something to them that's positive."

This marked the second annual Kenrich Williams camp, and from the look of it, this is just the beginning.