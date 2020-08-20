Four Bears selected for Senior Bowl Top 250

Four Baylor players are under consideration for the 2021 Senior Bowl.

WACO, Texas — Baylor Football seniors Charlie Brewer, Trestan Ebner and John Lovett along with graduate transfer William Bradley-King have been selected to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 list.

A fourth-year starter at quarterback, Brewer has passed for 7,742 yards in his career, the third-most in program history. The Austin native has started 30 games, the most since Robert Griffin III’s 40 starts between 2008-11.

Lovett has led the Bears in rushing each of his first three seasons and ranks 20th in school history with 1,673 yards. A native of New Jersey, he ranks fourth overall averaging 5.40 yards per carry since 2017.

Ebner has shown dynamic ability as both a runner and a receiver in his career from the running back position. The Henderson, Texas native has 784 career rushing yards to go along with 932 career receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns. His 932 receiving yards are a Baylor record for a running back.

Bradley-King, an outside linebacker, joined the Baylor roster in May as a graduate transfer from Arkansas State. In 30 career games at ASU, he totaled 89 tackles, 23.0 TFL and 14.5 sacks, including 8.5 sacks as a junior in 2019.

Baylor’s recent participants include Jalen Hurd (2019), Denzel Mims (2020) and JaMycal Hasty (2020).

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process, which explains our hashtag, #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE. The Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 93 total players and 40 selected in the first three rounds each of the past two years, including 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 93 figure represents nearly 40% of the total draft these past two years. One thing that differentiates the Reese’s Senior Bowl from other all-star games is the participation of two full NFL coaching staffs. Last year, the two teams were coached by the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals and there were over 900 credentialed NFL personnel in Mobile, Ala for game week.