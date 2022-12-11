FOX's Big Noon Kickoff coming back to Waco for second straight year

The Bears will host No. 4 TCU

WACO, Texas — FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show is heading back to Waco for a second consecutive year.

The Bears will host No. 4 TCU on Saturday and FOX's star-studded crew consisting of Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and others will be on hand.

Per Baylor's release, this will make the Bears the 10th team in the nation to host Big Noon Kickoff multiple times. Baylor hosted Big Noon Kickoff last year for a 27-14 win over Oklahoma. Baylor has hosted a morning pre-game show five times, including welcoming ESPN’s College GameDay in 2014 vs. Kansas State, 2015 vs. Oklahoma and 2019 vs. Oklahoma.