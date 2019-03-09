WACO, Texas — Those in green and gold may not know the quarterback in navy and orange.

But, soon, they will.

"Our guys that are from that area, after the game, were already talking about him before they'd even seen him play," Baylor coach Matt Rhule said at his Monday press conference. "They knew him from high school."

For UTSA, Frank Harris was a local commit. After graduating from Clemens High School in Schertz, just northeast of San Antonio, Harris redshirted in 2018, his true freshman year, recovering from an injury. A tough transition to college for someone who was a four-year starter in high school.

Saturday, in his first collegiate game, he accounted for 329 yards of offense, throwing for 206 and running for 123 against crosstown-FCS-rival Incarnate Word in a 35-7 win at the Alamodome.

"I thought he was very composed," UTSA coach Frank Wilson said Monday. "I thought he did the things necessary to help us win the football game."

It goes without saying it immediately caught the Baylor coaching staff's eye, too.

"Wilson jumped off the screen," Rhule said. "Having the chance to see the TV copy and now watching the game film, he's a special, special player."

Harris' performance sparked the re-birth of an offense stuck in the mud during his redshirt season. UTSA only reached the 30-point threshold once in 2018, a 30-21 over UTEP.

Jeff Kastl was promoted after the 2018 season to offensive coordinator for the Roadrunners, helping spark the change.

In front of the pair now: a defense, which in 2018 ranked third-worst in FBS in plays allowed of 40+ yards. It's a unit out to prove it's made its own tremendous improvements.

"I know Jeff Kastl," Rhule said. "He's a really good coach."

With five players from the San Antonio are in Baylor green and gold, Rhule said it didn't take long for word to travel through the meeting rooms.

"They have a lot of respect for what he put on tape both as a passer and as a runner," Rhule said.

As a senior, Harris was an All-District first-teamer at Clemens. Now, though, he's tasked with leading an offense looking to prove it's pushing forward.

Both it and the Baylor defense will find out which one has progressed further when toe meets leather in McLane Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday.