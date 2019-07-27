WACO, Texas — Less than 10 days before practice begins, the Parkview Pacers will now have a new head coach on the sideline.

Bryce Frazier announced Friday, via Twitter, he left Parkview to become the head football coach at Eagle Christian Academy, also in Waco.

In confirmation to KCEN Channel 6, Frazier said the Eagles will play an independent 6-man schedule in 2019 with plans to move to the Texas Association of Private & Parochial Schools (TAPPS) in 2020.

"I could not be more excited to be a part of a program that strives for excellence in everything they do," Frazier said in his tweet.

According to the school website, football had not previously been offered at ECA.