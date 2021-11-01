Freddie Gillespie drafted second overall in NBA G League draft

The former Baylor standout was selected by the Memphis Hustle with the No. 2 overall pick.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie was selected by the Memphis Hustle with the No. 2 overall pick in Monday's G League Draft.

Undrafted out of Baylor in 2020, the 6'9 forward initially landed with the Mavericks on a non-guaranteed deal but was waived prior to the start of the season.

The17 NBA G League teams will take to the hardwood in February at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, FL. The top eight teams will then move on to a single-elimination playoff.

Gillespie was a former walk-on transfer at Baylor from Division III Carleton College, who earned a scholarship after sitting out the 2017-18 season as a transfer. He went from playing four minutes over a nine-game span in non-conference to starting nine games in Big 12 play during the 2018-19 debut season at Baylor.

Last season, Gillespie was part of the squad that sat at No. 1 for five straight weeks and finished 26-4, before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. He finished the season with 287 points and 271 rebounds.