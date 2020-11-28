Friday Night Football | 6 Sports takes your questions

After the 14th Friday of the Central Texas high school football season wraps up, our sports team will answer all of your football-related questions.

TEMPLE, Texas — Week 14 of the Texas high school football season is upon us as we all push past the turkey-induced naps.

6 Sports will have complete coverage of the week in high school football Friday, including Week 10 of the 5A/6A regular season and the regional semifinal round of the 1A-4A playoffs.

Sports Director Kurtis Quillin will anchor from the Temple studio while Niki Lattarulo will be live from La Vega-Argyle, Round 6 in Joshua, where the Pirates look to repeat the past two seasons: a playoff win avenging their regular-season loss.

After 6 News at 10, viewers can join Kurtis and Niki on the KCEN-TV Facebook page, where they'll talk Big Picture about high school football in our area and take your questions about your favorite team, your favorite team's rival or even a team you're just curious about.

Join the 6 Sports team until 10:45 Friday night as we catch you up on everything high school football.