KCEN Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.

Follow along as we track the scores.

Class 6A

WestLake-
Belton-

Unal-
Cove-

Killeen-
Stony Point-

Round Rock-
Harker Heights-

Euless Trinity-
Midway-

Shoemaker-
San Angelo Central-

Cedar Ridge-
Temple-

University-
Waco High-

Class 4A

China Spring-
Lorena-

Midlothian Heritage-
Gatesville-

Medina Valley-
La Vega-

Grandview-
Glen Rose-

Palestine-
Connally-

Rusk-
Fairfield-

Cameron Yoe-
Alvarado-

Robinson-
Taylor-

Salado-
Troy-

Class 3A

Rice-
Groesbeck-

McGregor-
Marlin-

Teague-
Malakoff-

West-
Hillsboro-

Whitney-
Jarrell-

Rockdale-
Giddings-

Valley Mills-
Clifton-

Florence-
Savio-

Millsap-
Hamilton-

Burton-
Lexington-

Class 2A

Crawford-
Tolar-

Clyde-
DeLeon-

Goldthwaite-
Winters-

Dublin-
Hico-

San Saba-
Johnson City-

Dawson-
Axtell-

*** Bosqueville-
*** Mart-

Rio Vista-
Bruceville Eddy-

Holland-
Moody-

Riesel-
Thrall-

Anderson Shiro-
Rosebud Lott-

Normangee-
Bremond-

Frost-
Cayuga-

Barlett-
Hubbard-

Meridian-
Santo-

Cushing-
Chilton-

Class 1A

Avalon-
Abbott-

Kopperl-
Covington-

Morgan-
Gholson-

Coolidge- Saturday
Zephyr-

Buckholts-
Penelope-

TX ACA-
Jonesboro-

TAPPS

Reicher-
Kerens-

Vanguard-
Live Oak-

Ovilla Christian-
CenTex Christian-

***Indicates the FNL Game of the Week

© 2018 KCEN