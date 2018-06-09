KCEN Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.

Follow along as we track the scores.

Class 6A

Round Rock- 24

Belton- 45

Vista Ridge- 6

Killeen- 46

Copperas Cove-

Manor-

Ellison- 12

Vendergrift- 28

Harker Heights- 22

Stony Point- 45

Midway-

Lake Ridge-

Midlothian-

Shoemaker-

Unal- 14

Temple- 43

Waco High-

Georgetown-

Class 5A

Travis- 0

University- 37

Class 4A

Trinity Christian- 10

China Spring- 13

Gatesville-

Robinson-

La Vega-

Argyle-

Connaly-

Geln Rose-

Lorena- 30

Franklin- 20

Mexia-

Teague-

Salado-

Academy-

Class 3A

Groesbeck-

Hearne-

Bosqueville-

McGregor-

Eastland-

West-

Rockdale-

Caldwell-

Lexington-

Troy-

*** Clifton- 29

*** Crawford- 7

Bruceville Eddy-

Rogers-

Class 2A

Junction-

Goldthwaite-

Santo-

Valley Mills-

Cross Roads- 0

Axtell- 49

Moody- 20

Thrall- 34

Meridian-

Riesel-

Mart-

Holland-

Whitney-

Marlin-

Rosebud Lott-

Chilton-

Dawson-

Bartlett-

Bremond-

Thorndale-

Class 1A

Abbott- CANCELED

Milford- CANCELED

Jonesboro-

Blum-

Harvest Christian- 20

Coolidge- 59

***Indicates the FNL Game of the Week

