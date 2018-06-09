KCEN Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.
Follow along as we track the scores.
Class 6A
Round Rock- 24
Belton- 45
Vista Ridge- 6
Killeen- 46
Copperas Cove-
Manor-
Ellison- 12
Vendergrift- 28
Harker Heights- 22
Stony Point- 45
Midway-
Lake Ridge-
Midlothian-
Shoemaker-
Unal- 14
Temple- 43
Waco High-
Georgetown-
Class 5A
Travis- 0
University- 37
Class 4A
Trinity Christian- 10
China Spring- 13
Gatesville-
Robinson-
La Vega-
Argyle-
Connaly-
Geln Rose-
Lorena- 30
Franklin- 20
Mexia-
Teague-
Salado-
Academy-
Class 3A
Groesbeck-
Hearne-
Bosqueville-
McGregor-
Eastland-
West-
Rockdale-
Caldwell-
Lexington-
Troy-
*** Clifton- 29
*** Crawford- 7
Bruceville Eddy-
Rogers-
Class 2A
Junction-
Goldthwaite-
Santo-
Valley Mills-
Cross Roads- 0
Axtell- 49
Moody- 20
Thrall- 34
Meridian-
Riesel-
Mart-
Holland-
Whitney-
Marlin-
Rosebud Lott-
Chilton-
Dawson-
Bartlett-
Bremond-
Thorndale-
Class 1A
Abbott- CANCELED
Milford- CANCELED
Jonesboro-
Blum-
Harvest Christian- 20
Coolidge- 59
***Indicates the FNL Game of the Week