TEMPLE, Texas — KCEN Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.
Follow along as we track the scores.
Class 6A:
Copperas Cove- 7
Belton- 20 HALF
Waco- 6
Ellison- 21 4th
Harker Heights- 0
Temple- 35 HALF
Midway-13
Killeen- 10 THURSDAY
Class 5A:
Burleson- 28
University- 6 HALF
Class 4A:
China Spring- 13
Connally- 35 HALF
***Cameron Yoe- 0
***Gatesville- 7 2ND
La Vega- 3
LBJ Austin- 7 2ND
Lampasas- 14
Lorena- 21 2ND
Mexia- 10
Malakoff- 24 HALF
Troy- 12
Robinson- 14 HALF
Salado- 42
Travis- 0 THURSDAY
Class 3A:
Marlin- 0
Groesbeck- 49 HALF
Rogers- 7
McGregor- 13 2ND
Godley- 6
West- 13 HALF
Rockdale- 29
Lexington- 27 THURSDAY
Clifton- 30
Maypearl- 0 HALF
Class 2A:
Crawford- 7
Rice- 3 HALF
Valley Mills- 0
Dawson- 0 1ST
San Saba- 33
Junction- 0
Thorndale- 34
Axtell- 8 HALF
Reicher- 7
Bosqueville- 36 2ND
Chilton- 6
Bruceville-Eddy- 0 2ND
Moody- 6
Hamilton- 41 HALF
Riesel- 21
Jarrell- 13 HALF
Florence- 0
Holland- 38 3RD
Rosebud-Lott- 0
Rio Vista- 0 HALF
Franklin- 21
Mart- 0 HALF
Milano- 0
Bremond- 0 1ST
***Indicates the FNL Game of the Week