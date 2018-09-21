TEMPLE, Texas — KCEN Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.
Follow along as we track the scores.
Class 6A:
Belton-
Harker heights-
***Killeen-
***Copperas cove-
Ellison-
Midway-
Temple-
Shoemaker- Thursday
Class 5A:
University-
Cleburne-
Class 4A:
Alvarado-
China spring-
Gatesville-
Connally-
Pflugerville-
La Vega-
Lorena-
Teague-
Coldspring-Oakhurst
Mexia-
Robinson-
Whitney-
Taylor-
Salado-
Class 3A:
Groesbeck-
Eustace-
Mcgregor-
Clifton-
West-
Brownsboro-
Giddings-
Cameron Yoe-
Florence-
Academy-
Rockdale-
Hyde Park-
Hillsboro-
Troy-
Bosqueville-
Rogers-
Class 2A:
Holland-
Crawford-
Valley mills-
Hubbard-
Axtell-
Chilton-
Bruceville-Eddy-
Granger-
Meridan-
Moody-
Mart-
Riesel-
Marlin-
Italy-
Jarrell-
Rosebud-Lott- Thursday
Bremond-
Reicher Catholic-
Get more up-to-the-minute high school football scores here.
***Indicates the FNL Game of the Week