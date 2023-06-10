Friday Night Lights "Player of the Week" Keith Tyler

Chaparral's Keith Tyler is a standout Running Back looking forward to a winning season

KILLEEN, Texas — It was a record breaking game for Chaparral's Keith Tyler in Friday's game against Pflugerville. The Running Back bested his own stats and district play looks bright for the young team.

286 yards and 5 touchdowns didn't just happen without the hard work of Tyler.

"I just got into that mode. I was in my bag. I was running," said Keith Tyler.

Coach Alan Haire says he doesn't ask for much...just everything you've got from his players, including Keith.

"We love to see Keith be successful but it starts well before you get to Friday. It starts on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and the preparation you put in. He enjoys the process. He enjoys practice and working hard and when you work hard good things happen," said Coach Haire.

Coach says Keith is a lead-by-example type of player and he puts his teammates first.

"It's just been a blessing. I've been working hard and doing what I've got to do on and off the field," said Keith.

The stats are proof. Keith says his coach, teammates and family all have his back as he hopes this is a winning season.