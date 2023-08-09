Friday Night Lights "Player of the Week" Kiefer Sibley gets impressive start to the season

Connally High School RB Kiefer Sibley plans to break records and get "bigger, stronger & faster."

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Connally High School's talented Senior Running Back Kiefer Sibley already has multiple college offers on the table, and there's no doubt he'll add many more before the end of the season.

Bigger...faster...stronger. That's Sibley's motto for his senior year.

"I want to break all the records. I want to leave my legacy here and I want to bring something here that ain't been brought here," said Sibley.

For the second year in a row, Sibley has earned the 6 Sports Friday Night Lights "Player of the Week" honor. Friday's game against La Vega put a "W" on the board, plus Sibley notched 27 carries for 356 yards and six touchdowns.

"He always leads by example," said best friend and teammate Kobe Black.

"That's the standard. That's what he's supposed to be doing, so that's the standard," said Black, who says the two work hard to encourage each other to be better on the field.

Sibley and Black have been teammates for years, always pushing each other.

"They have been best friends since they were little kids," said Coach Terry Gerik.

"Where you see one, you see the other. It's great when you have teammates like that and it's awesome to watch that," Gerik said.

Gerik says Sibley's character was clear from the start.

"I saw him as a freshman. He got to carry the ball in a scrimmage against Lorena and we knew right then he had something special in him," said Gerik. "When you talk about character, he has great character. It's not always about him. He's okay with that. He knows it's about the team."

Already college offers are almost in the double digits, but Sibley is focused on this season with this team.

"We have a lot of big goals we want to achieve and keep grinding to get there," said Sibley.

Sibley says he knows there's someone both in the stands and up above cheering him on every step of the way.