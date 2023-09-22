Friday Night Lights "Player of the Week" Micah Hudson

Lake Belton's Wide Receiver Commits to Tech and a winning season.

TEMPLE, Texas — Fresh off a big win over Shoemaker, 5-star Wide Receiver Micah Hudson is the 6 Sports Friday Night Lights "Player of the Week."

The Lake Belton senior will suit up as a Texas Tech Raider next season but he's got some business on the field to take care of first.

Hudson's mark on the Lake Belton program reaches beyond the huddle.

"The Lord wakes me up every day so coming out here with my teammates, knowing they got me and I got them. One the field and off the field," said Hudson.

Micah has always put in the work according to Coach Brian Cope.

"He's a hard worker. Wants to be great in everything he does. He also wants to be a young man of character. He's there to make his teammates feel supported. He's a great young man," said Cope.

Hudson is a Texas Tech commit, even getting a shout out from Patrick Mahomes who knows Micah is a big get for his alma mater.

"His commitment was a great day for us for the program. He has put a lot of work in. I'm just thankful for the opportunity to coach such an outstanding young man," said Coach Cope.

Hudson says the relationship with the coaches at Texas Tech sealed the deal.

"They need play makers and I'm trying to be different. If you can play, you can play. Just being a game changer," said Hudson.

He's running full speed toward his future but is focused on making his last season at Lake Belton, count.