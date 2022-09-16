Friday Night Lights or Friday Night Love? | A proposal, awesome highlights and more!

Love was in the air during Friday Night Lights.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — A District 4-5A Div. I football game wasn't the only win Shoemaker's Toby Foreman recorded Friday.

The Grey Wolves' sixth-year head coach proposed to his girlfriend, Erika after the Grey Wolves took down the Lake Belton Broncos in our FNL Game of the Week, 34-33 on a game-winner with :07 left.

The couple have dated for two years and they have a daughter together, Marissa Foreman.

The Wolves are now 2-2 this season, 1-1 in district play. Foreman has guided the program to the playoffs twice, inheriting an 0-10 team when he arrived in 2017.