BELTON, Texas — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football players Jefferson Fritz and Joey Longoria have been named D3football.com Preseason First Team All-American.

Fritz, a junior free safety from Kaufman High School, was a First Team All-American and American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season. He set a new school and conference record and led the nation with 12 interceptions. Fritz added 40 total tackles, broke up seven passes, blocked two kicks and returned one of his picks for a touchdown.

Longoria, a senior defensive tackle from Pearland High School, was a First Team All-American and ASC Defensive Lineman of the Year last season. He posted 67 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and a team-best 8.0 sacks. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

The Cru reported to campus on Thursday and the team will open practice on Saturday, August 17th. UMHB will open the regular season with a home game against Albright College on September 14th.