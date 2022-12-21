From Friday nights to Saturday afternoons: Success in Texas High School Football translating to college game

Four FBS head coaches in Texas have ties to high school football in the state, with the likelihood of the trend increasing.

FORT WORTH, Texas — In Texas, high school football is a source of pride.

"I'm a high school coach who coaches college football," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said during his introductory press conference in Nov. 2021. "It's not the other way around."

When Matt Rhule was first hired at Baylor in December of 2016, one of the first things he did was hire three successful, respected Texas high school coaches in Baylor alums David Wetzel and Shawn Bell and state championship-winning McGuire.

But, the names generating buzz, now, are south of Austin and indicating a trend likely to continue.

Of the 12 FBS teams in Texas, four are led by head coaches with ties to high school football in the state: Jeff Traylor at UTSA won state titles as the head coach at Gilmer, McGuire won a title at Cedar Hill, newly-hired North Texas coach Eric Morris played at Shallowater outside of Lubbock and newly-hired Texas State coach G.J. Kinne played at Gilmer for Traylor.

"They're very similar," Academy ISD athletic director Jared Hunt said. "They're very quiet, reserved and very smart."

Hunt worked with both Traylor and Kinne at both SMU (2017 season) and Arkansas (spring 2018) before returning to his alma mater where he's been since.

He said what sticks out about both Kinne, who just led FCS Incarnate Word to the semifinals for the first time, and Traylor, who just won back-to-back Conference USA championships, is they way they handle themselves.

"When they set foot on that practice field, there is energy like crazy," Hunt said.

Kinne and McGuire both talked about the importance, to them, of staying in their home state during their introductory press conferences.

"I wanted to be at Texas State," Kinne said during his introduction in San Marcos. "I chose to be at Texas State. I'm from Texas, that was important to me, and I always knew if the right guy got this job, you better watch out."

Hunt credits guys like Traylor hiring guys like Kinne for the growth of Texas high school coaches at the collegiate level.

Never has that been more evident than when Traylor helped his former player get his first head coaching job.

"UIW did a great job of staying in contact with me, just letting me know what they were doing, asking me my thoughts," Traylor told 6 News' sister station, KENS in San Antonio, before the 2022 season. "They were very professional, there's nothing I wouldn't do to help G.J., and I still feel that way."

More than that, Hunt credits the Texas High School Coaches Association and the opportunities it provides, from mentorship programs to networking, things that are lauded by coaches across the state.

"Being in Fayetteville opened my eyes, because I recruited other states and was opened up, more, to the national stage of high school football," Hunt said. "There's nothing like the THSCA...it's a fraternity thing that we all get behind, but it's a sharing of knowledge."

In 2019, Will Stein was coaching at Lake Travis High School outside of Austin. In 2022, just days after guiding UTSA to its second consecutive C-USA title as the offensive coordinator, he was named to the same position at Oregon.

Ra'Shaad Samples just saw his dad, Reginald, win his first state championship as a head coach at Duncanville. It happened just days after he was hired as the new wide receivers coach at Arizona State.

Bell (QB's coach) and Wetzel (Associate AD for Football Relations) are still in Waco, for the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl.

Hunt says he's hopeful more Texas high school coaches will get their shot.

"Seeing the success that current (coaches) are having, I can see some other universities looking in to that and trying to get guys like that on staff," he said.

Hunt worked with Bell, who was the head coach, at Round Rock Cedar Ridge in 2016 before both moved on to the college ranks. When asked who he thought might be next, Hunt brought Bell up.